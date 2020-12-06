Khloé Kardashian shows off stunning Christmas decor in new home The Keeping up with the Kardashians star is feeling festive…

Khloé Kardashian showcased her home's Christmas makeover on Instagram at the weekend, and it's gorgeous!

The reality TV star uploaded a series of photos and videos to the social media site which gave her fans a glimpse of the stunning festive upgrade.

First, Khloé shared a video of one of her trees.

It was tall and flocked and decorated with silver and green baubles and twinkling white lights.

The mum-of-one then shared a snap of her cosy fireplace, which showed a smaller tree at either side, each one white and decorated with only white decorations.

Other photos showed close-ups of Khloé's tree decorations and a large elf sitting next to two small silver trees.

The star clearly has a beautiful house, which she just moved into last month and which she hasn't hesitated to make into a home!

Khloé listed her previous house, a mansion in the Calabasas area of California, for £15million ($18.5million).

Khloé shared pictures of her gorgeous Christmas decor

The sought-after 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon.

It boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail.

Her daughter True also had the most beautiful nursery in the luxurious residence.

It was expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and featured the Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her children.

The star's new living room looks so cosy

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time of her move, the 36-year-old shared a look at the empty house with fans.

"We are out of here and the new owners get a beautiful blessed home," she said in a video.

Khloé went on: "This home is so special and magical. I have the best memories of this beautiful, beautiful home and I’m so happy to pass it on."

