Kim Kardashian's $60million mansion receives most incredible Christmas makeover The star recycled her decorations

Go big or go home! That’s what Kim Kardashian's Christmas motto is when it comes to decorating her mansion.

The reality TV star, 40, wowed her Instagram followers when she shared photos of her $60million home decked out like a 'Whoville' winter wonderland.

MORE: The Kardashian homes which could be luxury hotels - see the photos

The inside of Kim's home - which she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children, North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two and Psalm, one - looked as though it had been covered in soft, white cotton wool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter sings happy birthday in adorable video

Her offspring clearly loved it as they were spotted jumping in and out from between the oversized pieces of decor as they played hide and seek.

Saint even rode his scooter down the newly decorated corridor.

Kim could be heard saying: "If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house…"

MORE: The Kardashians: Where are their former flames now?

READ: Kim Kardashian's daughter North receives outpouring of love after rare interview

Kim opted for a Whoville theme

Because it's not the first time Kim’s shown these decorations off! She unveiled them for last year’s festivities too.

On an Instagram post from 2019, the star gushed about the decor and said: "I love these. They're so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white."

MORE: Kim Kardashian shares filter-free family photo ahead of 40th birthday

SHOP: Kim Kardashian launches fluffy Skims slippers - perfect for your lockdown WFH wardrobe

Kim loves just twinkle lights on her tree

Kim also showcased her beautiful Christmas tree which was adorned with white fairy lights - and an Elf on the Shelf - but no other decorations.

She said: "You guys know I like a really simple flock tree with just white twinkle lights."

Christmas is sure to be a grand affair for the Kardashian-Jenner family if their Thanksgiving was anything to go by.

GALLERY: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms

Kim's children played hide and seek

The entire family enjoyed an incredible feast at their mum, Kris Jenner's, plush pad in Palm Springs.

Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, flooded their social media pages with photos from the get-together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.