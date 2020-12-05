Emma Willis' festive front door at family home will blow your mind The Voice presenter posted the photo on her Instagram

Emma Willis provided serious home goals on Saturday when she shared a photo of her family home's front door complete with incredible Christmas decorations.

MORE: Emma Willis shares photo of daughter's homework for hilarious reason

The Voice presenter, who is married to McBusted singer Matt Willis, captioned the stunning photo: "Helloooooooo Christmas!!! Our splattering of festive magic has arrived.

"The girls @earlyhoursltd are not only crazy talented, but also really bloody lovely. They also taught me the quickest way to put lights on a tree without blowing a human fuse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis share glimpse of romantic date night

The mum-of-three's followers were blown away and took to the comments to praise the festive decorations. One person wrote: "Wow absolutely stunning!" while another commented: "That's so beautiful."

A third follower was particularly impressed, stating: "Wowzers THATS BEAUTIFUL, @emmawillisofficial I'M SO JELL hahaa... HAPPY CHRISTMAS to you all."

As well as celebrating her home's new look, Emma - who has three children, Ace, Trixie and Isabelle, with Matt - was celebrating close friend Giovanna Fletcher's win on I'm A Celebrity on Friday.

MORE: Emma Willis' son Ace designs his own neon rainbow birthday cake – and it's so unique

MORE: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's home is surprisingly minimal - see inside

MORE: Inside I'm a Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher's stylish family house

Emma shared the fabulous photo on Instagram

The presenter, whose husband is a bandmate and close friend of Giovanna's husband Tom, posted a sweet tribute to Giovanna as she was crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

Sharing a snap of her TV, Emma wrote: "What a winner. What a woman! Our first ever Queen of the Castle @mrsgifletcher."

The star has been behind Giovanna since the beginning of the series last month. Prior to her win, Emma told her followers: "It's been an absolute joy watching Gi every night over the past few weeks.

"Her beaming smile, excitable dances, her kindness, strength and determination. She looks like she's loved every second and she's shown everyone the truly special person she is. I'm ridiculously grateful to call her my friend and fingers crossed, tonight, we will call her our Queen!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.