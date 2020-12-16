Lucy Alexander's home is every family's dream for Christmas – inside The Homes Under The Hammer star lives in Surrey

Lucy Alexander lives in Surrey, closeby to Hampton Court Palace with her husband and former footballer Stewart Castledine and their two children Kitty and Leo, and their stunning property is clearly reflective of Lucy's role as an interiors expert. She hosted Homes Under The Hammer for a whopping 13 years, and it seems now she has turned her attention to her own home. Take a look where they will be spending Christmas…

The kitchen

Much of Lucy's home follows a muted grey, white and black colour scheme, including her open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Her kitchen features a combination of black and glass-front cupboards, with marble white worktops matching a large island unit, and metallic silver splashback panels.

Lucy previously added a pop of colour with a bunch of yellow sunflowers which she positioned on top of the hob on the island unit, as well as a pink LED flamingo light. For extra lighting, a chandelier hangs overhead.

Lucy and her family have an enormous triple fridge, complete with a wine cooler in the centre.

When Lucy posed elsewhere in the room, she inadvertently revealed a quadruple oven built into her cupboards, as well as a glass side table showcasing a selection of framed photographs, and a rectangular mirror in a silver and black frame.

The dining room

The kitchen opens up onto the dining area, where Lucy and her family eat at a lengthy wooden table, lined with curved grey dining chairs. On the top of the table, Lucy keeps a pot of orchids and a glass candle holder.

The hallway

In keeping with the rest of the home, Lucy has a grey and black carpet runner on the stairs, fixed in place with silver metallic rods. A light grey wooden bannister adds to the clean aesthetic.

The bathroom

Lucy and her husband have their own en-suite. It features a freestanding white bath, positioned beneath a large mirror, with a glass side table and sash window with white shutters. A look in the mirror revealed a rare peek inside Lucy's bedroom, where she has a button-back white headboard and two silver and grey bedside tables.

The living room

While the same colour scheme continues into the living room, Lucy has added character to the space with metallic gold and patterned furnishings, including cushions on a light brown velvet sofa. A brown leather footstool also contributes to a more homely feel.

