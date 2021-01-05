Dani Dyer invited us into her baby's beautiful new nursery for the first time recently, and it was the cot that caught our attention. It's designed with a beautiful fairytale-like canopy over the top, with white netting and a grey and white printed top and seams. Dani has also added string fairy lights at the back of the net, adding to the magical aesthetic, while the bed itself has a white wooden frame and matching grey linen, including a blanket, and a sheepskin throw at the end.

24-year-old Dani and her boyfriend Sammy, also 24, designed the room to have a zoo animal theme, with elephant-printed wallpaper, a toy elephant on the baby's cot, and prints of animals mounted upon the wall. They worked with UK interiors label Wayfair to curate the space.

Dani Dyer's baby's nursery

The brand's resident style adviser Nadia McCowan Hill told us: "The soft dove-grey palette creates a fresh and calming foundation. It was important to Dani that the nursery should be as comfortable as it is stylish, so Wayfair created a soft, tactile space. From the inviting nursing corner, complete with a comfy rocker and soft sheepskin, to the plush throws and cushions, this is a nursery where cosiness is key."

Dani Dyer's baby's cot

Dani added: "Whenever I walk into this room, I feel a rush of happiness. It feels so calm and cosy, and sometimes I just sit in there, knowing our baby will be here soon.

"I'm so excited. It's magical knowing there's a little miracle inside me and I'm about to become a mum."

Dani Dyer's nursery has an animal theme

Dani and Sammy live in Essex, nearby to Dani's parents, Jo, and actor and TV presenter dad Danny.

"We're so close and share a great bond," she said. "I want the same for my child; that when they look at me, they see a friend."

