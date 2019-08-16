You could rent Danny Dyer's family home but it doesn't come cheap! Viewers may recognise it from Celebrity Gogglebox

Danny Dyer has listed his family home on the market for sale or rent. The EastEnders actor is keeping the asking price of his Chingford home a secret, but renters can let out the five-bedroom property for £15,000 a month.

Viewers may recognise the house from Danny’s stint on Celebrity Gogglebox with his daughter Dani Dyer, following on from her Love Island victory in 2018. The father-daughter duo filmed the reality series in honour of Stand Up to Cancer, with the pair seen sat in front of the television on a cream sofa, with their open plan kitchen and dining room in the background.

The three-storey residence has all the amenities you would expect from a celebrity home, including an outdoor swimming pool with changing area, a snooker room, and a huge garden. Danny has been living there with his wife Joanne Mas and their younger two children Sunnie and Arty, while daughter Dani, 23, has recently moved into a new London flat.

Although Danny hasn’t shared many photos from inside the family home on social media, he couldn’t resist showing off his new sofas in an Instagram post in November – a huge dark grey buttoned back design with a matching footstool.

Dani, meanwhile, has been posting lots of photos of the new flat she is living in after moving out of the apartment she had been sharing with ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham. The Love Island winners had moved in together shortly after leaving the villa in summer 2018, but have since parted ways, with Jack recently admitting their relationship had become too serious too quickly.

"If we had lived in Love Island forever, we’d have been fine. We rushed it straight away, we moved in together. I did want to, but I wish we had waited. I let her rush me a little bit. We had a genuine connection in there and I think anyone can see that,” he said on Celebs Go Dating.

