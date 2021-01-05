Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's impressive holiday home with daughters Malia and Sasha The Obamas spent the Christmas break in Hawaii

Barack and Michelle Obama made the most of the Christmas holidays and enjoyed some quality family time away in Hawaii.

The former President of the United States and his First Lady were pictured on the beach just before Christmas, and shortly after the big day, Barack shared a glimpse inside their beautiful holiday home.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares glimpse inside living room during family celebrations

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two shared a photo of himself sitting in the living room, relaxing on a leather sofa decorated in patterned cushions, while admiring a beautiful portrait that Michelle had given him for Christmas.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet the Obamas - all you need to know about the famous family

Barack - who was dressed in a Santa hat – was sitting in front of a wooden door leading out onto their flower-filled garden.

The celebrity couple were joined in Hawaii by their daughters Malia and Sasha, having come from their home in Washington, which had previously been photographed on social media just before their trip.

READ: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following emotional announcement

MORE: Sasha Obama's impressive living situation revealed

The family also have a vineyard in Massachusetts, where they had been staying over the summer.

Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's holiday home in Hawaii

On Christmas Day, the famous family had a heartfelt message to share with their fans, which was posted on Barack's Instagram page.

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals how they put daughter Sasha first during major change

Barack uploaded a picture of a festive flower display, along with a note which had been signed by all the family, including their beloved pet dogs Sunny and Bo.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

It read: "Wishing you and yours a joyful and peaceful holiday season." In the caption alongside the image, Barack wrote: "This Christmas looks different for us all.

EXPLAINED: Why Malia and Sasha Obama are rarely seen in public

"As we spend time with those we love – in person or virtually – let us celebrate the blessings we cherish, embrace the spirit of giving, and look out for one another. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!"

Michelle on holiday with Malia and Sasha

It's possible that the Obamas were also joined by Malia's boyfriend Rory Farquharson during the festive season.

Rory had spent a lot of time with the family during the pandemic and the former President recently opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.

MORE: Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's beautiful home

REVEALED: Celebrity couples who met at work just like The Obamas

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.