Inside Love Island winner Dani Dyer’s home with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

After confirming that they had gotten back together in May 2019, Dani Dyer and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence have since moved in together, residing in the Love Island star’s lavish London flat. Regularly sharing snaps of the ultra-modern home on Instagram, Dani has recently documented the couple’s first Christmas together since the move, offering us a glimpse into the lovebird’s glamorous London nest - and we’re just a little bit jealous.

Opting for all-grey interiors, the reality star keeps her colour scheme minimal, with the leather-look sofa, honey-comb-print cushions and silver sequin curtains emphasising Dani’s monochromatic theme. Pictured in matching couple’s pyjamas, the Love Island favourite and her stockbroker beau certainly looked at home as they enjoyed a chilled night-in on the sofa.

Taking a closer look at the couple’s living room, we are officially obsessed with this pale-grey, button-studded ottoman. Without a doubt the focal point of the room, the upholstered statement piece stands out, clad in a chic white and grey striped throw. Sat atop the luxury footstool, coffee table books from French fashion house Chanel make for a sophisticated touch. Coordinated to perfection, Dani and Sammy’s Christmas tree featured matte and metallic silver ornaments, layered with blue lights. Captioning the photo, Dani wrote, “I never show pictures of the house but it just looks so perfect I am so happy and ready for Christmas this year.”

Perfect for two, Dani and Sammy’s open-plan kitchen and dining area includes neon purple and green underlighting, drawing attention to their glossy grey kitchen cupboards. A generously sized space, we like to imagine the couple hosting dinner parties for the reality star’s famous father and hilarious grandad, Bruv.

Okay - we want this bedroom. Worthy of a White Company catalogue, Dani and Sammy’s pristine bedroom ventures towards an all-white colour scheme flourished with subtle hints of grey. Light and airy, large windows fill the room with morning rays, making for a relaxing start to the day.

