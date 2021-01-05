Ellie Goulding's ultra-modern £5.9million London home is for sale – see inside Ellie's London house is seriously chic

Ellie Goulding has been living apart from her husband Caspar Jopling during the coronavirus pandemic as he finishes his MBA studies in Oxford – and now the hit singer is selling her gorgeous London home. It is on the market for £5.9million and we are able to take a look around inside the four-bedroom house.

GALLERY: Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' stunning Essex family home

With a swanky monochrome design throughout and four spacious bedrooms, this London mews property is pretty spectacular.

The Aston Chase listing on Rightmove states that three of the four bedrooms in her home have en-suite bathrooms. There is also a huge reception room, immaculate kitchen and a secret cinema room.

Ellie Goulding's London home is located in a quiet mews

It has the unique benefit of being located in a quiet mews, but just steps away from Baker Street station and the glorious Regent's Park.

Ellie has a very modern kitchen set-up

Ellie's home is almost 3,000sq ft and is comprised of five floors, and as you can see from the images it is a light and airy space with stunning modern décor.

In the listing, fans can even see Ellie's home office space, which is perhaps where the hit-maker sits to pen her music.

The home office is a stylish space to work

MORE: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

SEE: Amazing celebrity home offices you'll be jealous of

One of the four bedrooms that the property has

Ellie and Caspar also have a countryside home in Oxford which Ellie sometimes gives glimpses of on her social channels.

Ellie had an Instagram shoot outside her London home

Their Oxford abode is a small cottage with traditional wooden beams across the low ceilings. Despite the size restrictions, Ellie still found space to set up her very own home studio, where she sat for an interview with Jools Holland.

With her London home for sale, it is unclear whether a permanent relocation for the couple is on the cards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside London's narrowest house

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.