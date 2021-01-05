Ellie Goulding's ultra-modern £5.9million London home is for sale – see inside

Rachel Avery
Ellie Goulding house: Ellie Goulding has been living apart from her husband Caspar Jopling while he finishes his Oxford studies and now the singer is selling her swanky London home.
Ellie Goulding has been living apart from her husband Caspar Jopling during the coronavirus pandemic as he finishes his MBA studies in Oxford – and now the hit singer is selling her gorgeous London home. It is on the market for £5.9million and we are able to take a look around inside the four-bedroom house.
With a swanky monochrome design throughout and four spacious bedrooms, this London mews property is pretty spectacular.
The Aston Chase listing on Rightmove states that three of the four bedrooms in her home have en-suite bathrooms. There is also a huge reception room, immaculate kitchen and a secret cinema room.
Ellie Goulding's London home is located in a quiet mews
It has the unique benefit of being located in a quiet mews, but just steps away from Baker Street station and the glorious Regent's Park.
Ellie has a very modern kitchen set-up
Ellie's home is almost 3,000sq ft and is comprised of five floors, and as you can see from the images it is a light and airy space with stunning modern décor.
In the listing, fans can even see Ellie's home office space, which is perhaps where the hit-maker sits to pen her music.
The home office is a stylish space to work
One of the four bedrooms that the property has
Ellie and Caspar also have a countryside home in Oxford which Ellie sometimes gives glimpses of on her social channels.
Ellie had an Instagram shoot outside her London home
Their Oxford abode is a small cottage with traditional wooden beams across the low ceilings. Despite the size restrictions, Ellie still found space to set up her very own home studio, where she sat for an interview with Jools Holland.
With her London home for sale, it is unclear whether a permanent relocation for the couple is on the cards.
