Alison Hammond's living room is unrecognisable – see video Her living room has never looked so colourful

On Wednesday evening Alison Hammond went live on Instagram to host a karaoke concert in her very own front room – and the place was completely transformed!

GALLERY: Take a look around Alison Hammond's stylish home

As well as the must-have music, karaoke machine and personal microphone, the presenter decided to buy a disco light machine to really crank up the ambience. As she tuned in to her 829k followers, the kaleidoscope of lights formed a display on her ceiling. The rainbow lights twirled around the white walls and ceiling, in mesmerising shapes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Alison's amazing disco living room

In addition, she had a cardboard-cut-out of herself and a cushion with her face on positioned on her chic grey sofa, to complete the Alison Hammond experience. Fans could also observe her mirrored coffee table as she belted out hit tunes such as Ride Sally Ride.

Alison got interiors advice live on This Morning

Alison shares small snippets of her Birmingham home on Instagram, but the whole place has been shown off before live on television. During a This Morning segment, she shared a look inside various areas of the property to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. She even picked up some interior design advice from Kelly Hoppen on how to organise her open-plan living room and kitchen area.

RELATED: See inside more of the This Morning presenters' jaw-dropping houses

GET INSPIRED: See more beautiful celebrity living rooms

Alison isn't afraid to experiment with her interiors

Alison transformed her garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and Phillip and Holly were definitely impressed with the results. The mum-of-one has laid artificial grass on her lawn, positioned a huge potted palm tree next to the back door, and even has her own hot tub to relax in on the patio.

The former Big Brother star isn't afraid to add pops of colour to her home and we've seen that she has teal dining room chairs and a bright yellow table in her living space. But we think the fun disco lights should definitely be a permanent addition to her abode!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.