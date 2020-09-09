Alison Hammond's garden feature receives surprising reaction from fans The This Morning star revamped her garden all by herself

Alison Hammond completely transformed her garden during lockdown, turning the once-building-site into a glorious escape, which won her rave reviews from fans in the process.

But on Wednesday, there was one particular feature that her followers were surprisingly blown away by – her garden shed!

The This Morning star delighted fans by sharing a sunny snap of her tropical backyard, complete with palm trees and a perfectly primed lawn. And while her shed is certainly not a new feature, many of her fans reacted to it as if they had just seen it for the first time, with plenty of them desperate to find out where they could get their hands on one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond shares a glimpse of garden makeover

"I need your shed, can you share where I can get one please," asked one. "My husband wants a shed like that!! Where did u get yours?" wrote another. "I need a shed exactly that size - where is it from please?" said a third.

While Alison didn't respond to the queries, many fans shared their own options, with some suggesting that Argos and B&Q sell very similar options.

Others were simply in awe of Alison's handiwork, with many complimenting her on her gorgeous garden. "Your garden turned out beautiful!" exclaimed one fan. Another added: "That looks like my perfect garden."

Alison's fans fell in love with her garden shed

In May, Alison shared a TikTok video including both before and after clips of her garden on Instagram and captioned the post: "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

The before clip showed what seemed to be two pits of mud and concrete with appliances and furniture covered in tarpaulin, and buckets of paint lying around.

Alison Hammond has transformer her garden all by herself

Alison previously gave viewers of This Morning a snapshot tour of the inside of her home when she asked for advice from interior designer Kelly Hoppen. Revealing an open-plan living and kitchen area, the mum-of-one has decorated with a leather maroon sofa and a small white dining table with teal blue suede chairs.

On the walls, Alison has several framed photos and artwork including motivational quotes. She has also given the room a personal touch with string lights that hang around her television awards on one wall, and another light up wall sign. She has a large mirror hanging above her dining table.

