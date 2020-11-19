Alison Hammond's Christmas tree is genius

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond took to social media to reveal a very inventive Christmas tree – with a clever extendable stand on the bottom. A genius way to fit more presents underneath in the lead up to the big day!

MORE: Alison Hammond 'thrilled' to confirm new ITV role

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond is amazed by her own Christmas tree

After switching on the Christmas tree lights for This Morning outside of BBC Studios in White City earlier in the day, Alison filmed herself walking into her home as she said: "I've just come home to my brother doing the Christmas tree."

SEE: 7 embarrassing school photos of This Morning stars Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more

REVEALED: Inside This Morning star Alison Hammond's Birmingham home

In the clip, shot at her Birmingham home, her brother could be seen selecting a bauble from a cardboard box resting on her brown leather sofa, before circling the tree and adding it to one of the branches.

Alison Hammond's brother got to work decorating her tree

The tree also featured an abundance of twinkling lights which Alison then showcased properly after dark. Her following picture showed the tree pushed into the corner, with the stand in use, giving off a warm glow. She included the song Oh Christmas Tree to add to the cosy, festive atmosphere.

Alison's Christmas tree makes her Birmingham home very cosy

Former Big Brother star Alison's tree is an eclectic mix of styles, featuring an array of red, gold and silver decorations – and she declared: "I love it!"

Alison switched on the BBC's Christmas tree lights in White City with Phillip Schofield

The video revealed a glimpse of Alison's beautifully styled garden which she revamped back in summer 2020. It's a tropical backyard, complete with palm trees and a perfectly manicured lawn area. In a video posted on Instagram Alison said: "Lockdown makeover, I've worked my butt off on this. I think I've smashed it out of the park. My garden feels like Cinderella."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.