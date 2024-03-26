This Morning presenters have busy home lives away from the cameras with their own partners, children and friends, but what about their beautiful homes?

From Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee's gorgeous townhouse with a staircase that has given us major envy, to Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty's home in Hampstead they've bought as a renovation project, we've taken a deep dive into the houses of the This Morning stars.

Although the likes of Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, and presenting couple Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no longer part of the This Morning family, we enjoyed taking a peek inside their huge properties, too.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are the new regular presenters on This Morning

These ITV stars have incredible taste in décor – take a look around...

This Morning presenters' pricey properties

Cat Deeley © Instagram Cat Deeley recently joined the permanent presenting team on This Morning and we love that she's now a regular face on the show! The star and her husband Patrick Kielty live in a home in Hampstead, worth a whopping £4.9 million, with their two sons Milo, six, and James, four. The couple previously lived in LA but decided to relocate back to the UK following a harrowing shooter incident. But it seems like they have a little way to go before it's their dream home because Cat and Patrick decided to buy a fixer-upper and have begun renovations to make it their own. We can't wait to see the end result!

Ben Shephard © Instagram Former Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard is also a permanent member of the This Morning team. Ben and his wife live with their two sons, Sam and Jack, in the highly sought-after area of Richmond in southwest London. The house looks like the ideal family home and we love their teal blue colour scheme and humongous fireplace!

Dermot O'Leary © Instagram Dermot O'Leary lives with his wife Dee Koppang and their son Kasper in a stunning townhouse property in London. Instagram posts have offered up glimpses of their ultra-chic interiors, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with a staircase runner that we are obsessed with.

Holly Willoughby © Instagram Holly may not be part of the This Morning family anymore following her departure in 2023, but we adore looking at her stunning home all the same. The Dancing on Ice presenter shares a beautiful property with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, Belle and Chester and the star previously revealed her beautiful lounge including her stunning blue couch with striped cushions.



Holly's kitchen The kitchen appears to be spacious, with plenty of room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery.



Holly's stairs Holly previously shared a look at her staircase featuring white wooden stairs and a grey and white striped carpet runner, kept in place with polished silver metal rods. Very chic!



Phillip Schofield's home © Instagram Phillip is also no longer on This Morning. The long-serving presenter quit in the summer of 2023 after admitting to an affair with a colleague. After splitting with his wife Stephanie, Phillip Schofield moved out of his family home in Oxfordshire and relocated to a £2 million London home in September 2020. Here, the TV presenter is pictured at the house in Oxfordshire, where he and Stephanie raised their two daughters, Mollie and Ruby.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes © Instagram Ruth and Eamonn live in a £3.25 million mansion in Surrey complete with six bedrooms, a huge lounge and a secret man cave for Eamonn, which is filled with Manchester United memorabilia. The husband and wife presented on the ITV programme together for many years until 2021 when they decided to step down from presenting. Here, Ruth is pictured in their stunning kitchen which has stone-coloured cabinets, a double oven and a big island in the middle of the room.

Ruth and Eamonn's living room Ruth and Eamonn have previously revealed they have two living rooms in their home, so they can each watch their favourite shows. They appear to have lots of natural daylight in this room and a large TV fitted on the wall. The sofa is nestled in the middle of the room and is generous in size, so they have plenty of space to spread out and get comfy. Eamonn and Ruth's dining room, meanwhile, is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Josie Gibson © Instagram Bristolian Josie Gibson has been standing in as a host on This Morning on occasion, much to her fans' delight. The former Big Brother star lives in a stunning home in Bristol with her young son Reggie, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The house has many luxurious features such as an opulent main bedroom and a free-standing bath in the bathroom! This photo shows the inside of the downstairs of the house, including gorgeous plants and a neutral colour scheme.



Alison Hammond © ITV Alison lives in Birmingham, and she revealed her kitchen while filming for This Morning. The presenter added personality to the space with a lightbox reading: "Ali's Bar Open", a pineapple ornament, a framed photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and an array of pineapple pictures for her cocktail masterclass.



© Instagram Alice Beer lives in Wiltshire with her husband Paul Pascoe and their two daughters, Phoebe and Dora. The star often shares a look inside their property, and unveiled her gorgeous living room recently when discussing her impressive journey doing the Couch to 5k challenge. We love Alice's ottoman footstall! She's placed pretty candles and flowers on top to add colour and decoration and, in the background, another sofa sits with coloured cushions scattered across it.

Dr Zoe Williams © Instagram Dr Zoe Williams is a resident doctor on This Morning. The medic previously lived in London with her boyfriend Stuart McKay and their son, Lisbon, however, they have since moved and begun travelling around gorgeous cities as a family. The celebrity doctor previously shared the inside of their London abode. We love the big artwork they hung on the wall, the fireplace and the foliage decorated around it.