The This Morning star shared a photo of himself working away at his laptop on Wednesday, and the famous dad's Instagram followers were quick to notice one particular detail in the background of his snap.

Explaining that he was working towards a writing deadline, Eamonn wrote: "Column day .... trying to find the inspiration. Thankfully it always comes in the end but please send me your positive vibes anyway #writersofinstagram."

It wasn't long before eagle-eyed social media users pointed out the fact that Eamonn had a lovely black-and-white photo of himself sitting on a shelf in the background.

"Loving the photo over your left shoulder!" one person commented.

"Eamonn I love the black and white photo of you just above your left shoulder. It is fabulous, good luck with the writing," wrote another, with a third cheekily asking: "Can I have that gorgeous photo of you, the one at the back? Good luck stay safe."

Eamonn has his own 'man cave' in the home he shares with wife Ruth Langsford

The veteran presenter's post comes a day after his wife Ruth Langsford revealed that she and Eamonn had been cleaning out the attic of their beautiful Surrey home.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star explained: "Day off… grey, rainy and miserable but… I have a skip and I'm clearing out the loft… HAPPY PLACE!"

In response to many of her followers questioning her recycling efforts after cardboard was seen together with plastics and other materials in the skip, Ruth shared a second video and wrote: "WHOA accusers! All cardboard is being kept to one side until my recycling collection next week. I'm an avid recycler… That's why I'm known as the Recycling Officer in our house!"

