Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have impeccable taste when it comes to interior design! The This Morning stars share a beautiful home in Surrey, and this week Eamonn shared an intimate glimpse inside their very chic dining room.

The 60-year-old presenter posted a snapshot showing the couple's beloved dog Maggie sat at one of the dining chairs, writing: "Somebody knows it's Dinner time and is bagging her seat ...... as if no one will notice. Love that Dog."

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford avoid mentioning axe reports

But it was the stunning setting that really caught fans' attention. The room has a monochrome colour scheme with a glossy black side cabinet, white flooring and striking cream dining chairs. A number of family photos can be seen on display, including a black and white triptych of the famous couple.

Eamonn and Ruth share their home with their 18-year-old son, Jack, but in September he flew the nest to start at university.

In recent days, the couple have been at the centre of reports that they are being replaced on This Morning by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Last week, The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenting on the show. The report went on to state that while viewers favour Eamonn and Ruth, "tough decisions" have to be made.

The couple are proud parents to son Jack

So far, neither Ruth nor Eamonn have responded to the reports, but in an earlier interview Ruth spoke about how the couple had spent years working their way to the top of the TV industry before appearing on the ITV show. "We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks," Ruth said.

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

