Ruth Langsford shares cosy photo from bed – and we're jealous The Loose Women star shared the snap on Instagram

Ruth Langsford left us feeling a tad jealous on Tuesday when she shared a very cosy photo from bed!

The Loose Women star captured a snap of herself enjoying a nice cup of hot tea while under the duvet, writing: "While I've had some time off I've come to the conclusion that drinking tea in bed is one of my biggest joys."

We second that, Ruth!

The famous mum also showed off her fabulous mug which featured an important message and was adorned with the words: "Big love."

Ruth shared the cosy photo on Instagram

Two days earlier, it was Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, who shared a message about love.

In a short clip shared on Instagram, Eamonn could be seen sitting in his car, wearing a blue puffer jacket.

As he addressed the camera, his beloved rescue dog Maggie leaned over from the back seat and gave the side of Eamonn's face a very thorough and enthusiastic licking.

Ruth and Eamonn

The This Morning star told the camera: "Maggie Maggie Maggie, ohhh! That dog loves me. Awww, thank you Maggie." He then sang: "All you need is love… love is all you need."

Eamonn captioned the sweet video: "All any of us needs is Love… Wherever it comes from I hope there is some in your life xxx."

The 60-year-old's fans were thrilled by the lovely sentiment, with one of them commenting: "What would we do without this!!"

Another agreed, chiming in: "Love this!!! Cheered me right up!!!!"

A third wrote: "Awwww she loves you," while a fourth added: "That’s lovely Eamonn."

The famous couple spent Christmas at their beautiful Weybridge home with Maggie and their son Jack, and we can imagine they are now enjoying a restful week following a busy year on TV.

