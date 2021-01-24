Eamonn Holmes thrills fans with unseen family photo for special occasion The This Morning presenter posted a heartfelt message

Eamonn Holmes posted a sweet family tribute on Instagram at the weekend.

Taking to the social media site, the presenter shared a photo from before the pandemic which showed him sitting alongside his younger brother Brian.

MORE: Ruth Langsford enjoys exciting first Friday following This Morning departure

Not only was it a rare chance to see Eamonn with one of his four siblings, but there was a special reason for the post: Brian’s 60th birthday!

The This Morning co-host captioned the image: "Happy Birthday to my Baby bro Brian… I'm older by 13 months but obviously, I had a harder paper round than him [smiley face emoji].

"Can't celebrate... but we will eventually mate. Laughter always guaranteed. Many Happy Returns. #family #familyfirst #familyiseverything #brother #brothers #brotherlylove."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford makes rare comment about being stepmother to Eamonn Holmes' children

The 61-year-old's fans were quick to share their good wishes in the comments section.

SEE: Ruth Langsford shares cosy photo from bed – and we're jealous

MORE: Eamonn Holmes makes surprising revelation about weight gain

One wrote: "Happy birthday Brian (my older brother's birthday too). Have a fabulous day!!"

Others added: "Happy birthday to your brother [heart emoji]," and: "Love this. Many happy returns from Belfast."

Eamonn wished his brother a lovely birthday in a heartfelt post

A fourth, meanwhile, teased: "I see double trouble in this picture," adding a laughing emoji.

Eamonn's post also sparked a response from his This Morning colleague Alison Hammond.

The star, who along with Dermot O'Leary is part of the presenting team replacing Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays, left a kind comment.

Alongside a cake emoji, the 45-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday xx."

Eamonn and Ruth now only present This Morning during school holidays

Former GMTV star Eamonn exchanged friendly messages with another star earlier this week, when he briefly chatted on Instagram with Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale.

On Monday, the presenter joined forces with self-help guru Lynn Crilly to talk all things "Blue Monday".

He got a lovely reaction from his fans – including Serendipity star Kate.

The 47-year-old sweetly commented on his post with a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. Eamonn was quick to reply, sending the mother-of-one several folded hands emojis, which are used as a gesture of thanks.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.