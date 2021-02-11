Gok Wan's favourite part of London home is nothing like we expected This Morning regular Gok revealed all on Instagram

This Morning regular Gok Wan is well known for his styling prowess, both when it comes to fashion and also interiors, as his gorgeous London home is always well received online. The presenter recently snapped a photograph inside his own walk-in wardrobe, and we were surprised to see that it is nothing like the rest of his house.

Gok took the picture to share his top tip for preparing for the week ahead, and that's getting your outfits hung up and ready to go on Sunday night.

Fellow presenter Ruth Langsford was a big fan of this technique, writing: "SO organised… love it!" But his recommendation also gave his followers a look at his vast wardrobe space, a place where he spends lots of his time.

Gok's walk-in wardrobe is surprisingly minimal compared to the rest of his home

The cupboards are strikingly minimal with grey and white panelled doors, and the room has brown exposed floorboards. This is worlds away from the remaining part of Gok's house, which is filled with colour and quirky accessories.

The style guru lives in a home that's the definition of eclectic, with a glass corridor looking out over a pretty courtyard, a dining room with a cherry blossom tree in it, chandeliers throughout, and enough quirky pieces of art to house a small museum.

The interiors in Gok's dining room are out of this world

The fashionista clearly has an eye for interior design and his stunning abode is always complimented by his adoring fans. One even once suggested: "You should open a boutique hotel, it'd be beautiful."

Keen chef and style pro Gok has the cosiest living room

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker has also been vocal about his admiration for Gok's property, writing on a previous post of his to confess: "I love your house."

Recently, Gok made another revelation on Instagram when he filmed inside a secret room down in his basement. The star pushed a panel underneath his stairs to reveal a concealed door, and underground there is a beautifully decorated reading nook.

