Gok Wan films secret door to hidden room inside London home Gok filmed an IGTV revealing all to his followers

Gok Wan's immaculately styled London home is a regular feature on his Instagram feed, but this time his 908k followers were treated to a look inside a very secret space! The presenter filmed an IGTV revealing a hidden door under his stairs which leads down into his basement.

MORE: Gok Wan has the most beautiful courtyard in his home - it needs to be seen to be believed

While filming the interior route along from his living space, past his courtyard and into a narrow hallway, he spoke to his fans to declare: "I'm now going to take you into my basement. Aren't you lucky?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gok Wan reveals his home has a secret room behind a hidden door

Gok then pushed a panel underneath his stairs, which has a picture frame mounted on it, to reveal a concealed door. The stairs down to the underground space are lined with a red carpet (we'd expect nothing less from Gok!) and the room itself is beautifully decorated with artwork and accessories.

GALLERY: Inside Gok Wan's breathtakingly beautiful London home

SEE: Cosy celebrity fireplaces from Gok Wan to Goldie Hawn

It appears Gok may use this area as a relaxation or reading space as it features a comfy grey armchair with reading lamp – and a chair in another corner of the room has a pile of books stacked on it.

Gok's statement blue living room is a hit with his fans

The revelations continued as the presenter then opened a door within the room to show off his "very important" airing cupboard. The video was to promote his brand-new Isolation Nation hoodies – and one was hanging up to dry in the small cupboard, and the space also included folded linens and a drying rack.

The presenter's flair for design is clear throughout his home

Gok's quirky home has received a lot of attention online with many fans suggesting he should open a boutique hotel with a similar design, and Countryfile's Matt Baker even declaring his love for Gok's style.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.