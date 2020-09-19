Gok Wan's elaborate dining room looks like a work of art The This Morning star lives in London

Gok Wan is clearly very house proud – and so he should be! His London home looks part antique shop, part museum.

The This Morning star shared a glimpse into one of the rooms in his house on Friday and we've never seen anything quite like it.

Showing off his new monkey candelabra – yes, really – Gok revealed the ornate decorations that sit within the room.

WATCH: Gok Wan reveals stunning garden makeover

The walls are covered in colourful patterned wallpapers, and a gorgeous crystal chandelier hangs above an oval table – there's even artificial pink cherry blossom running across the ceiling!

A selection of framed prints and photos can be seen, including a gothic-inspired print of a skull, and there's also a wooden table in the centre of the room topped with books and plants in the middle.

Captioning the post, Gok wrote: "I have a new monkey candelabra and I ain’t afraid to show it."

How incredible is this room!

Needless to say, his followers were blown away by the intricate décor, with one writing: "Can you actually open your house to the public one month a year. I will certainly pay to look round."

Another added: "You should be doing an interiors show!" And a third said: "My God I want your house."

Gok also has a gorgeous terrace covered in flowers

Gok's beautiful home has earned a reputation for being one of the most spectacular celebrity houses out there, and it's easy to see why.

But it's not just the inside of his residence that's awe-inspiring, he's even made magical use of his outdoor space too!

In August, the 46-year-old gave his fans a glimpse into his recently completed courtyard, and the clip left us speechless.

Gok Wan has an equally enviable outdoor space

Walking down a beautiful glass corridor that offers 360-degree views of the outdoor space, the How to Look Good Naked presenter revealed that his gorgeous courtyard features a seating area, lush grass and bright blue blinds.

Gok had also filled the space with lovely green plants to create a truly tranquil hideaway within his home. Unreal!

