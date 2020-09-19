Jenni McKnight
This Morning's Gok Wan shared a peek inside a room of his house and we've never seen anything like it!
Gok Wan is clearly very house proud – and so he should be! His London home looks part antique shop, part museum.
The This Morning star shared a glimpse into one of the rooms in his house on Friday and we've never seen anything quite like it.
Showing off his new monkey candelabra – yes, really – Gok revealed the ornate decorations that sit within the room.
The walls are covered in colourful patterned wallpapers, and a gorgeous crystal chandelier hangs above an oval table – there's even artificial pink cherry blossom running across the ceiling!
A selection of framed prints and photos can be seen, including a gothic-inspired print of a skull, and there's also a wooden table in the centre of the room topped with books and plants in the middle.
Captioning the post, Gok wrote: "I have a new monkey candelabra and I ain’t afraid to show it."
How incredible is this room!
Needless to say, his followers were blown away by the intricate décor, with one writing: "Can you actually open your house to the public one month a year. I will certainly pay to look round."
Another added: "You should be doing an interiors show!" And a third said: "My God I want your house."
Gok also has a gorgeous terrace covered in flowers
Gok's beautiful home has earned a reputation for being one of the most spectacular celebrity houses out there, and it's easy to see why.
But it's not just the inside of his residence that's awe-inspiring, he's even made magical use of his outdoor space too!
In August, the 46-year-old gave his fans a glimpse into his recently completed courtyard, and the clip left us speechless.
Gok Wan has an equally enviable outdoor space
Walking down a beautiful glass corridor that offers 360-degree views of the outdoor space, the How to Look Good Naked presenter revealed that his gorgeous courtyard features a seating area, lush grass and bright blue blinds.
Gok had also filled the space with lovely green plants to create a truly tranquil hideaway within his home. Unreal!
