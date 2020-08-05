Gok Wan has the most amazing faux cherry blossom ceiling at home The How to Look Good Naked star has a delightful home

Gok Wan shared a photo of his home on Wednesday afternoon, and his fans went wild for the gorgeous floral arrangement on his ceiling. We can't say we blame them, either – the star's choice of decor is extremely eye-catching. The How to Look Good Naked host has a faux cherry blossom display in what appears to be the entrance to his home.

The star uploaded the stunning selfie to Instagram and it showed him wearing a pair of sunglasses and a denim shirt with a striped jacket draped over his shoulders. The stylish star leaned his head back, so the full effect of the blossom could be seen - and it looked blooming lovely!

MORE: Inside Gok Wan's breathtakingly beautiful London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford inspires envy with stunning She Shed

Gok, whose usually straight hair was styled in soft curls, captioned the sweet image: "Where does the blossom finish and where does your hair start…?"

The presenter's followers were quick to share their love for his floral display, with many of them keen to emulate the look. Their comments included: "Love your blossom tree, where did you get it," "Love to know where you got the cherry blossom tree?" and simply: "I need that tree!!!"

Gok shared the lovely snapshot of his home to Instagram

Other fans, however, were more taken with the presenter's new hair style, writing: "Loving the curls Gok," and: "Looking fabulous as you always do, loving the hair [heart emojis]." Another commenter singled out both the This Morning stylist's coiffure and his decorating savvy, writing: "Love your blossom and your hair," and adding a heart eyes emoji. Hear hear!

RELATED: Gok Wan amazes fans with photo of his magical living room

The Leicester native now lives in London, where his passion for style is as evident in his home as it is in his clothing. The star has previously shared several other photos of his Bloomsbury pad to Instagram, and it boasts statement wallpaper, gold-rimmed mirrors, a chandelier and a living room painted in a rich shade of emerald green, among other delights.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.