Coleen Nolan often reveals glimpses of her private home on social media, and her latest post featured her garden.

The image came as she admitted that she had spent the morning tidying up her pet dogs' mess. "Good morning. Just about to start my day by clearing up ANOTHER ripped dogs toy in the garden," she explained. "However, nothing a nice hot cuppa can't sort! And breathe!!"

She went on to ask her fans how they were spending their time: "Come on then, let me know how you're starting your day with the hashtag #CuppaWithCol. I'll be reposting throughout the day."

Coleen Nolan's garden

In the picture, two of her dogs are seen playing on a decking area, which is built into a large lawn framed by bushes.

Coleen has previously shared two other photos of her dogs on her decking area.

A shadow seen in the first snap suggests that Coleen has positioned a table on the space.

Coleen Nolan has decking in her garden

The second shot, meanwhile, revealed that the decking area is accessed via large patio doors with black frames.

Coleen has large patio doors at her home

Loose Women star Coleen has unveiled various other areas of the home since moving in the initial lockdown period, including her bedroom and her kitchen, where she has made several appearances from on the ITV daytime show.

Speaking of how she managed to relocate amid the pandemic, she opened up about the struggles the family faced in order to adhere to government guidelines. "It was really close as to whether we could or we couldn’t move," she said. "And luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed, actually by law, you kind of have to move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van. It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

She lives at the property with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr.

