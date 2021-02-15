Coleen Nolan has unveiled everything from the kitchen to the living room at her home since the pandemic began, and a new video has given fans a glimpse inside her bedroom.

READ: Coleen Nolan's fans stunned by living room transformation - watch

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan films inside private bedroom

The Loose Women star took to Instagram with the clip as she shared a review of the book, Ruthless Women by Melanie Blake. "Ruthless Women! So obsessed with #RuthlessWomen," Coleen wrote. "Here's a video on why I loved it so much! I read a lot but not as fast as I've read this book – I've finished it in two days. I just didn't want it to end. I'm going to be doing more book reviews so join me! The link to the book is in the bio so tell me what you think, you really won't be disappointed!"

MORE: Coleen Nolan unveils glimpse at never-before-seen area inside new home

SEE: Coleen Nolan reveals glimpse inside beautiful garden at new home

Coleen filmed in front of her bed, with a grey brushed velvet headboard and pink fluffy cushions in sight. At either side, there are two white wooden bedside tables, and purple lamps with glass bases and brushed velvet shades matching her bed frame. The most distinctive feature of the room, though, is the vaulted ceiling with two wooden panels, and a porthole window directly above her bed.

Coleen Nolan's bedroom

Coleen previously shared a full view of the space as she received her new bed, which she got from Hugo & Sons.

It showed that the frame is a button-back style with silver studs, and she has added string LED lights at the top. She also has two small, framed photos on display in the room, as well as a slogan wall hanging.

Coleen Nolan's bedroom in the evening

Her fans were inspired by the interiors with one commenting: "Absolutely gorgeous Col, I'm not jealous at all much, enjoy," while another added: "Looks gorgeous Coleen. Love that round window," and a third wrote: "Wow that looks nice."

Coleen moved home during the first lockdown period and unveiled the news on an episode of Loose Women, when she explained the struggles she had faced in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. She now lives at the property with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.