Coleen Nolan's fans stunned by living room transformation – watch video The Loose Women star shared a clip from inside her home

Coleen Nolan often shares glimpses inside of her home on social media, but apparently it's not as clean as she thought.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram with a video showing the transformation of her living room after having the carpets cleaned, as well as a before and after photo.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shows off incredible living room transformation

She captioned it: "How satisfying is that! Thanks so much to @carpetbird_ I thought my carpets were clean until you turned up! Such lovely and professional guys, I highly recommend!"

The footage showed the difference in the carpets from a darker shade of beige to a much brighter and clearer colour once they had been cleaned.

Coleen Nolan's living room before and after carpet cleaning

The before and after images also revealed a different shade of carpet once Carpet Bird had worked their magic.

Coleen's fans were impressed by the results. One commented, "Wow! Heaven!" while another added, "That's magic."

The images also revealed an unseen look inside of Coleen's living room. It echoes the design of a farmhouse with wooden awning and low ceilings, a wooden door, and an exposed brick wall with a white log fireplace, in front of which Coleen has hung five Christmas stockings. Other Christmas decorations include a statue of a reindeer, and three small elves that Coleen has sat on the edge of the fireplace's platform.

Elsewhere in the room, there is a cream dresser positioned against one wall, and a cream leather sofa. A Christmas tree is also visible in the corner of the image.

Coleen Nolan's kitchen

Coleen moved into her home during the first coronavirus lockdown period in May, and announced the news on Loose Women from her kitchen.

She explained that the process wasn't all plain-sailing thanks to COVID-19 and social distancing, meaning that it took a total of 12 and a half hours to move "20 minutes up the road".

