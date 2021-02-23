Kelly Clarkson's unique backyard could be the Love Island set - photos Kelly is currently divorcing Brandon Blackstock

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson is in the midst of divorcing Brandon Blackstock, and her Encino farmhouse is on the property market for a dazzling $9.9million. One of the most impressive features of the jaw-dropping home must be its idyllic garden that is practically a holiday villa.

It has many features that resemble the Love Island set, including a tranquil private pool, cabana bed, and modern firepit.

The outdoor fire is surrounded by comfy furniture, and it's the ideal place to relax on balmy LA evenings.

The home's outdoor space also has an alfresco dining area and a huge barbeque set-up with two islands and a pergola-style roof.

Another wow-factor feature is the balcony area which is decorated with patio furniture and antique-style lights. The elevated veranda space, which is adjoined to the master bedroom, offers up stunning views across the picture-perfect garden.

The perimeter of the family garden has an abundance of greenery, including large trees that do a great job in providing privacy for whoever snaps up this A-list home.

From the rear yard, the uniquely designed house can be observed and it has plenty of well-positioned windows allowing for lots of light inside, and there are large patio doors creating easy access to the show-stopping garden.

The huge residence, located in the San Fernando Valley, has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. Inside, it is just as spectacular, with immaculate décor that is a fusion between country cottage chic with wooden beams and industrial cool with modern fixtures and fittings.

Highlights of Kelly's home include the vast open plan kitchen with extended breakfast bar and her colossal walk-in wardrobe.

Kelly and Brandon have two children together, River and Remington, and while deciding upon parental rights, Kelly is simultaneously making big real estate moves as her gigantic Tennessee home is also on the market for a cool $7.49million.

