Epic talk show hosts' homes revealed: Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, more

From Kelly Clarkson to James Corden, talk show hosts have some of the most epic private homes of all time. Kelly recently listed her house in Tennessee for $7.49million, while James' residence features its own spa and games room. Since the pandemic began, the stars have revealed more than ever of their interiors, and we've rounded up the very best photos…

SEE: Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Nashville home amid divorce - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes of all time revealed

1. Kelly Clarkson's home

Kelly Clarkson has a beautiful home in Tennessee to enjoy when she's not hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, however she recently put it up for sale after splitting from Brandon Blackstock. The $7.49million estate boats four acres of land, a mindblowing foyer and a huge swimming pool.

GALLERY: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

The house has a total of seven bedrooms, but the master suite steals the show, complete with four-poster bed and three-tier chandelier.

2. Ellen DeGeneres' home

The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi live in a Balinese-style home in Montecito. Ellen has hosted various episodes of her series from the living room, which is furnished with a large brown curved sofa, and features floor-to-ceiling windows.

READ: Ellen DeGeneres' California home will blow your mind

Ellen and Portia's kitchen is fitted with brown cupboards and black marble worktops, and there is a waterfall island in the centre. Stainless steel silver appliances and fittings lend a modern touch to the space.

3. Wendy Williams' home

Wendy Williams lives in an apartment in NYC after splitting from her husband Kevin Hunter in 2019. According to Velvet Ropes, Wendy is paying $15,000 per month, and it has two storeys, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a laundry room and a walk-in closet. The living room is decorated with black walls, but Wendy has added character with various abstract ornaments and a large multicoloured painting.

MORE: Wendy Williams' new NYC apartment is so boujee

Wendy Williams' kitchen is fitted with wooden cupboards, black quartz worktops and backsplash panels and white wooden flooring. There is also a peninsula island.

4. Jimmy Fallon's home

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon owns two homes: one in the Hamptons and another in Manhattan. He has been spending the pandemic at the former with his wife Nancy and their children Frances and Winnie, and the family have their very own slide to get from one floor to the other.

READ: Jimmy Fallon's eccentric family home is a world of fun

As well as a main living room, Jimmy has a separate living-turned-games room. It's designed with wooden panelled walls, a retro counter style desk at one side, a piano, and two green armchairs.

5. James Corden's home

The Late, Late Show presenter James Corden moved into an epic $10.3million mansion in LA with his wife Julia Carey and their three children in 2017. It features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and a spa. The living room features a large open fireplace and grand piano, with tall windows for plenty of natural light.

James Corden also has a basement media/games room and gym. There is a flatscreen television, two bar tables and a snooker table, as well as two sofas and additional stools and armchairs.

6. Jimmy Kimmel's home

Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Jimmy Kimmel lives in California with his family, and recently gave fans a look inside his home as the show was streamed there. It blends modern design with traditional features, including wooden panelling on the walls and a brown leather sofa.

Jimmy revealed another look at his living room at Christmas time in a photo of his children, where glossy flooring and a glass-panelled staircase were seen.

7. Drew Barrymore's home

The Drew Barrymore Show host Drew lives in a $6million home in Sagaponack in the Hamptons. It features 5,000 square feet of space and sits on 1.7 acres of land, including a pool and a pool house. She recently shared a look at her cosy library, complete with endless floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

Another image revealed her bedroom, with retro tiger-print wallpaper, wooden flooring, a cream wooden side table, and red curtains.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.