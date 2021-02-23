We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a new video appearance from their home in Montecito, California on Monday. The clip came as part of Spotify's Stream On event, and gave fans a first look at an unseen space in their living room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film from inside living room

It looks as though it is the opposite side of the room to where the couple usually film, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on a second cream linen sofa with striped embroidered cushions in the same style on the other side of the space.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic £11million home to raise second baby revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared from their living room

But while previous appearances have shown a wooden dresser with books, candles, a vase of flowers, and three wall prints behind the settee, this time, double patio doors with wooden frames and floor-length brown curtains are seen.

Meghan previously revealed another side of the living room

There is also a rustic wooden ladder leaning against one wall, which we have previously seen in another corner of the room.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

There is a second wooden ladder on another wall in the room

Wherever it is, the room is undeniably gorgeous, and we're keen to recreate it ourselves. Cue Amazon. While we couldn't quite find Prince Harry and Meghan's exact cushions, we did find these dupes.

SEE: The real meaning behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living room revealed

Cushion, £7.99,

Made from mudcloth, each design has the same bohemian finish as the Duke and Duchess's, as well as striped grey embroidery. The best bit? They'll set you back just £7.99 for one, or £15.98 for the pair.

Cushion, £7.99,

Besides ogling their cushions, though, we were also excited to hear what the couple had to say. They opened up about their podcast, Archwell Audio, with Meghan explaining: "We are using podcasting to drive powerful conversations".

Harry added: "That inspire, challenge and educate. We create Archwell Audio to make sure that we elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard, and to hear people's stories.

"The biggest part of this is trying to create this community of where you can share, and encourage others to share their stories in a safe space."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.