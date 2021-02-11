Kelly Clarkson shows off her beautiful bedroom while wowing in LBD How amazing is the singer's bedroom?

Kelly Clarkson has wowed fans in two ways, with a picture showing off her beautiful bedroom and herself in a little black dress.

The Voice US judge was advertising some pink new items from her popular Wayfair line.

In a gallery post on Instagram, the former American Idol champion showed off her impressive 12 south canopy bed, alongside a host of beautiful furniture.

It included a pink-coloured Louise Task chair, an eye-catching Sasha pink/ivory area rug, a Silvie upholstered panel headboard, painted with roses, and an Ada ottoman.

Promoting her products, Kelly wrote: "I love a pop of color, and these cute pink pieces from my line at Wayfair are the perfect way to show off some personality."

She implored fans who were impressed with the products to purchase their own from Wayfair.

Fans were full of praise for both the line and Kelly, with many calling the Since U Been Gone songstress "beautiful" and one enthusiastic follower said: "Ok but THE DRESS!??!?!"

Another posed the question: "Girl, how do you become more gorgeous every second?"

One fan wowed by the line enthused: "Omg everything is so cuteee." Another impressed person added: "That looks great! Nice color design match! Keep up the great work kels!!"

Fans were wowed by Kelly's look and bedroom

In 2018, the singer lost two and a half stone, crediting her dramatic weight loss to the 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in 'Healthy Foods' That Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Steven Grundry.

The star even revealed the weight loss helped alleviate a longstanding thyroid condition. "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in line 2006," Kelly said on NBC's Today show."I read this book… it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since February."

The star also had some of the best responses to those who have tried body shaming her. In 2017, one troll targeted her by calling her "fat" after she posted a heartfelt Fourth of July message. "….and still [explicit] awesome," the singer coolly responded.

