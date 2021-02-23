Married At First Sight's Martha and Michael's Bondi apartment is so cool MAFS stars Martha and Michael live together in Sydney

Married At First Sight Australia stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli tied the knot on the show in 2018, and the couple are still going strong. Despite Martha coming from Melbourne, she has relocated to Sydney to be with Michael, and the pair now live together in a beautiful apartment in Bondi Beach, which Martha often shares photos from. Take a look.

Martha and Michael's living room

Martha and Michael's home appears to have two living rooms. This one is designed with off-white walls and high-shine cream flooring, while furniture includes a minimalist white sofa and a matching armchair, a circular black coffee table and a white and blue patterned rug.

The couple also have various pieces of artwork and house plants within the house.

Another living area in the apartment has wooden flooring and white walls. There is also a dark grey suede sofa and a wooden glass-top coffee table.

Martha and Michael's bedroom

Much like the rest of the home, Martha and Michael's bedroom has a muted base of white walls and light cream carpets to work with. They have added colour via blue and pink artwork, and light yellow bed linen. White shutters, another house plant and a rattan storage basket make for subtle bohemian touches.

Martha and Michael's bathroom

Minimalism continues in the bathroom, with white walls, Nordic-style black wire lights, and grey herringbone tiling on the walls. It is fitted with white cupboards with black taps, and a glass shower screen.

Martha and Michael's building

In contrast to the pared-back interiors, Martha and Michael's building has a light pink exterior, matching a pink wrought-iron gate in front of a white door with two glass panels.

Martha has also shared photos from the staircase in the building, which is also painted light pink.

