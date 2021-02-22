Married At First Sight Australia viewers have the same reaction to new couple Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards are one of the first matches in the new series

A new series of Married At First Sight Australia has begun, and one couple in particular has struck a chord with viewers.

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards were paired together as a promising match, but Rebecca wasn't afraid to hold back on her first impression.

SEE: Married At First Sight Australia's Cameron & Jules' home with baby Oliver is idyllic

From the way "he bites his nails" to the fact "he wasn't wearing a tie", Rebecca's comments were cutthroat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married At First Sight Australia season 6 trailer

"He bites his nails," she said whilst speaking to the producers. "I pay attention to details, he's been gnawing those away." Where his outfit was concerned, Rebecca slammed his dismissal of a tie and added: "And I noticed he had his buttons undone showing his tattoo piece. I know my parents would not approve of that at all."

MORE: Married At First Sight's Cyrell Paule's epic Sydney home with boyfriend Eden Dally – photos

Fans were not impressed by her attitude, with several taking to Twitter to express their opinion on the new bride.

One wrote: "Jake could have done anything and Bec would have had an issue with it," while another added: "She's judged a guy from a distance because his eyes didn’t react the way she wanted them to. No wonder she's single. I feel sorry for the bloke. This won't last." A third concurred: "Rebecca, they figured out you're high maintenance within 15 seconds… ACCURATELY!"

READ: Meet the experts on Married at First Sight Australia series six

As for Jake, viewers couldn't help but pity him. "Why am I so sad for Jake?" one tweeted. Another agreed and wrote: "Jake has had mental health issues in the past. Rebecca is going to wear him down and this isn't going to be good for him at all," while a third said: "Don't get me started on Bec, Jake is a damn catch."

Only time will tell whether the marriage will last.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.