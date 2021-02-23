Kate Middleton-inspired playground is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' dream The Duchess of Cambridge's Chelsea Flower Show garden informed the epic space

Kate Middleton's Back to Nature Garden at the last Chelsea Flower Show has inspired a new adventure playground built on the Queen's home at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and it is so impressive.

In line with the thinking behind Kate's garden creation, it is designed to encourage children to immerse themselves in nature, featuring a rope swing, a teepee hideaway and a tree house – all of which we are sure the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love.

It also draws upon famous local landmarks including the Appleton water tower, a Victorian building which was installed in 1877 to improve the quality of water to Sandringham House. The playground has interpreted this into a 46ft long tube slide accessed via a winding spiral staircase, with water play tables with pumps at the top and bottom, and talking tubes for children to communicate with each other.

Creating Adventurous Spaces Ltd was commissioned to curate the space, and described the tower as "a ground-breaking new play feature fit for the Sandringham Estate".

A drawing of the playground at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

Queen Alexandra's Nest, a summerhouse built in 1913 on the rockery overlooking the lake on the estate also informed part of the playground plans, and will soon be represented as an enclosed play structure set to be built imminently.

Children of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's ages (seven and five), will have no trouble enjoying the area, but for two-year-old Prince Louis and his peers, there is also a designated play area within the space, formed of two houses and a connecting bridge.

Plans were submitted on behalf of the Queen in October, and were approved the following month.

It has not been confirmed when the area will open, but signs state "coming soon", and we are sure the Cambridge family are keen to experience it before heading home from Anmer Hall on the estate to Kensington Palace in London, once schools reopen on 8 March.

