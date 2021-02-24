Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' ornate home could be a museum in new video The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales are staying at Clarence House

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles have made several virtual appearances from different areas of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Morning Room at Clarence House is the room most favoured by the couple for making work calls.

Duchess Camilla recently joined a conference from the space with SafeLives, a charity working to cut domestic abuse, and footage gave fans a clear look at the couple's impressive collection of sculptures, ornaments and china.

Much like a museum, the unique selection reflects the history of the home, including the Queen Mother's personal arrangement of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, as seen in the alcoves at either side of Camilla, after she lived at the property for over 50 years.

As for other features, the mantel clocks date back to the 1700s, as well the floral jars and vases. There is also a group of six head sculptures positioned on wooden dressers at either side of the Duchess.

Duchess Camilla in the Morning Room at Clarence House

These aren’t just any dressers either; each cabinet is formed of rosewood with walnut cross banding and fruitwood stringing along the edges, and gilt bronze brackets are fitted between the doors, and above black painted paw feet.

Camilla is seen sitting at a table designed by Holland & Sons using exotic woods, with a foliate border and gilt-bronze rim, and three square legs with brass casters, and gilt-bronze mounts of acanthus swags, female masks, patera and vines.

Prince Charles was previously photographed in the Morning Room

The chair Duchess Camilla is using, meanwhile, is the work of Neo-Classical furniture designer Thomas Chippendale, formed of gilded beechwood and silk. According to the Royal Collection Trust, Thomas Chippendale was the "most celebrated cabinet-maker of the Georgian period".

Clarence House in London is the couple's main base, but they also own several homes elsewhere, including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where they spent the Christmas period.

