Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles' home is so surprising in new video The Duchess of Cornwall unveiled a new area at Highgrove House

Duchess Camilla has made a virtual appearance from her home at Highgrove House with Prince Charles, and unlike most royal residences which are typically regal in design, it's surprisingly bohemian.

The Duchess of Cornwall joined the video call to mark the 12th birthday of her patronage GIVIT, which was shared on Twitter with the caption: "Guess what? It's our #birthdayweek… and we want to celebrate with you! To kick off the celebrations, we're over the moon that our #royal #Patron from across the pond, HRH the #DuchessofCornwall @clarencehouse, has virtually wished us a Happy 12th Birthday."

Camilla chose to film from a room decorated with beige walls that features a large brown stone fireplace with intricate carvings and a black centre, and an aged finish that adds to the laidback aesthetic. On the mantelpiece, Duchess Camilla and the Prince of Wales have positioned two blue and white retro patterned candleholders, and a circular mirror in a bronze frame is mounted upon the wall. A vase of white flowers alongside Camilla, meanwhile, further the exotic feel.

Prince Charles and Camilla's country home, Highgrove House

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales spent the Christmas period at their country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and are believed to have stayed put since lockdown was implemented and they have been unable to return.

Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. It features nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, but it is most renowned for its beautiful gardens which are usually open to the public during the summer.

Prince Charles and Camilla's London home, Clarence House

The couple also own Clarence House, their main base in London. It was once home to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

The Duchess of Cornwall recently filmed various clips from the house to launch her Reading Room project amid the pandemic.

