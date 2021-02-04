Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's home boasts an important secret room The couple are staying at Highgrove House

Prince Charles and Camilla are believed to be staying at their country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and while we have seen various spaces inside, there is one room that we were unaware of.

Brian Hoey, author of Not In Front Of The Corgis, confirmed in his book that the home has its own panic room, which holds "containers of Charles and Camilla's blood group, long-lasting food and drinks, an armoury, radio transmitters equipped to obtain a signal even within its steel walls, air purifiers and chemical lavatories".

Ultimately, it is designed so that the couple have everything they need should they ever have to reside in the same room for an extended period of time and/or if there is a medical emergency.

It is also built with steel-lined walls so that "if the rest of the house is destroyed, it will drop intact to the ground floor".

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been staying at the property since Christmas.

Highgrove House

Charles first bought it in 1980, and originally lived there with Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Besides its panic room, it features a total of nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Perhaps its most impressive feature, though, is the gardens which are typically open to the public during the summer, although social distancing measures were in place last year.

Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla also own Clarence House in London, which acts as their main base. It is also believed to feature a panic room, but only its principal rooms have been unveiled in the past.

The house was once home to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before moving in, but also kept several rooms just as they were when his grandmother occupied the house.

