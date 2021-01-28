Prince Charles and Camilla's home is the dream winter hideaway in new video The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall live at Clarence House

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, often give fans a look inside their home at Clarence House in London, and a new video shared as part of Camilla's reading room project shows that it's the definition of cosy.

The clip is filmed in the Garden Room of the property, and was shared on the official Instagram account for Camilla's initiative: @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom. It was captioned: "Here, The Duchess of Cornwall talks about the joy she has found in reading during lockdown. #TheReadingRoom #instabooks #literature #author #bookstagram #ReadersOfInsta #currentlyreading #BookishCommunity."

She sat on a turquoise suede armchair with dark oak legs and arms, in front of an enormous open log fireplace. Beside her, there is a red suede table where she has arranged several stacks of books, while two further larger books are seen on a central coffee table alongside the fire.

Clarence House in London

This isn't the first time we have seen the room. The Duchess has shared a series of other photos and videos in the space since launching the project, but a photo taken when Camilla and Charles hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015 shows the space in full.

The Garden Room at Clarence House

It is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring, while there is a pink and yellow baroque print sofa with fringing, and another cream printed settee. The coffee table seen in the background of Camilla's most recent footage is designed with metallic bronze legs and pink baroque patterned upholstery. Several large landscape paintings in gold frames add to the majestic feel of the room, as well as a traditional grand piano in one corner.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales spent the Christmas period at their country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, but Clarence House acts as their main royal residence in the capital.

