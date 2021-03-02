Wanda Sykes offers glimpse inside kitchen as she sweetly dances with wife The actress and comedienne has been married since 2008

Wanda Sykes gave fans a rare look inside her kitchen as she affectionately danced with her wife of almost 13 years, Alex Sykes.

The actress and comedienne posted a fun clip of herself dancing and clicking her fingers as she sang along to the song playing – and her kitchen looks like a professional chef's dream!

In the background was a huge stainless steel fan extractor that hung above a matching large cooker, with what appeared to be at least a four-burner top.

The ceilings are painted in a crisp white hue and there are also white cupboards and countertops with an assortment of condiments in view. There also appears to be an island where Wanda rested her phone and drink.

About 30 seconds into the clip, Wanda's wife, Alex, joins her to dance along to the song, with both ladies now snapping their fingers along to the beat. Wanda can be heard encouraging her wife to keep moving, sweetly saying, "Come on baby".

Wanda first noticed Alex on a ferry to New York City's Fire Island, previously telling The Guardian: "Something really said to me – like audibly – 'Wow, that’s what you need, Wanda'".

The couple dated for two years before getting married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in 2008. One month later, Wanda publicly came out as gay in a rally against a law that banned same-sex marriages.

In 2009, Alex gave birth to the couple's twins, Olivia Lou and Lucas Claude, and the family now split their time between LA and Philadelphia.

Wanda was previously married to music producer Dave Hill from 1991 to 1998 and often joked about their "bad relationship" in her comedy routines.

She previously told The New York Times: "It just speaks to being in a bad relationship with my husband. I was being honest. I wanted to get away. Like: 'God, there's his stupid face, and he's chewing. Ugh, does he have to breathe? Make him stop breathing?'

"Now I’m in a great relationship, and I’m happy, so my wife’s chewing doesn’t annoy me.”

