10 multi-purpose kitchen gadgets you’ll find on Amazon & wonder how you ever lived without

Love gadgets? Then you’re going to love these multi-purpose unusual finds. The only thing better than a really clever kitchen gadget is a multi-use kitchen gadget – it’s something that will save you time and space while making your kitchen more functional in the process.

We’ve rounded up the best tools, from the ultimate multi-use frying pan to the prettiest 10-in-1 fruit cutter you’ve ever seen in your life. You’ll wonder how you ever managed without them.

Over sink foldable drying rack and utensil holder, £18.98 / $19.49, Amazon

This amazing over-the-sink drying rack is a washing-up hero – as well as being a drainer for plates, bowls, glasses, pans and pot lids, it can also be used as a cutter board and a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots. It’s also dishwasher safe and made of stainless steel so you don’t need to worry about rusting.

five-in-one frying pan, £30 / $34.99, Amazon

Save on washing up and cook up to five different foods at once with this multi-use pan, which is suitable for all hob types, including induction

8-in-1 kitchen tool, £9.99 / $12.89 Amazon Amazon

What you’re looking at here is actually a funnel, juicer, grater, egg cracker, shredder, can opener, egg separator and measuring cup. If there’s a harder working multi-use kitchen gadget, we’d love to see it!

6-in-1 multi opener, £7.99 / $10.99, Amazon

A must-have for the kitchen – you can literally open any sealed container. This multi-use kitchen gadget makes short work of any pop tab, pull tab, bag, safety seal, metal and plastic bottle cap, or jar, with little or no effort. It’s good for anyone with weak hand strength, with long fingernails, or just anyone looking for an easier and faster way to open stuff.

Salter 3-in-1 snack maker, £36.94 / $32.99, Amazon

A toastie machine that you can use to make waffles, paninis and regular toasted sandwiches? Don’t mind if we do! Living the dream!

8-in-1 multi-use cooking utensil set, £11.09 / $15.99, Amazon

It’s mind-boggling the things you can do with this three-utensil set – you can measure spaghetti portions, separate egg yolks, mash and cut veg, cook, strain, serve and strip herbs. Wow!

Yamazaki tower tool stand, £21.20 / $16.99, Amazon

It looks simple, but this nifty multi-use kitchen gadget can be used to dry bottles, jars, pans, cookie sheets and more and it’s great for holding a plastic bag for food prep scraps.

Anlin 10-in-1 fruit cutter and slicer, £19.99 / $22.99, Amazon

Are you all about the fruit? This is the multi-use kitchen gadget you want. You can peel, slice, scoop, grate juice, mash every fruit under the sun – and it just looks so pretty!

Tower electric can opener with knife sharpener and bottle opener, £19.99 / $19.99, Amazon

This is extremely cool – an electric gadget that opens your cans, sharpens your knives and has a built in bottle opener. Genius.

All in one vegetable chopper, £33.99 / $42, Amazon

There are so many all-in-one vegetable choppers on Amazon, but this is the one with the best reviews. Shoppers really love it because all the blades are hidden, making it super safe, and there’s no need to change blades, with a twist of the knobs you can switch from slicing to strips, julienne and dicing.

