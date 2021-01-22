Courteney Cox films in her spectacular Malibu kitchen – watch

Friends star Courteney Cox lives in a beachfront home in Malibu – and she certainly is living the Californian dream with her own private swimming pool, tennis courts and stunning interiors. On Friday, she filmed herself inside her beautiful kitchen – and we are officially obsessed!

The space has minimalist chic grey cupboards, matte black marble worktops and whitewashed walls, indicating that Courteny's style is quite pared-back.

As the actress addressed her fans in the clip, recommending a perfume brand, she inadvertently revealed the kitchen storage behind her.

Followers could observe her shelves that have been carefully curated with cooking essentials like crockery and salt and pepper mills, but also pot plants and photo frames to dress up the corner.

The actress gave us another look inside her kitchen when she was baking

As the star panned the camera around to show off her latest selection of perfume samples laid out on her kitchen worktop, her followers were also able to see statement tiles upon the floor. Courteney has chosen geometric shaped slate grey tiles, creating a striking focal point for her cooking space.

It is well known that the A-lister previously wanted to be an architect, and her eye for design is clear throughout her immaculate home which is oh-so beautifully decorated. Her stunning living room is equally as pristine, complete with a grand piano.

Friends star Courteney has an immaculate home

As well as her own residence, Courteney has guest cottages on site in Malibu - and Ed Sheeran has previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free to work on new music. How kind!

