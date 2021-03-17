Dianne Buswell debuts gorgeous blue kitchen at new home with Joe Sugg The Strictly stars recently bought their first house together

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg moved into a new house together in February, and while Dianne has previouslya offered glimpses of their kitchen on social media, a new video revealed a full view.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram Stories with the clip as she lit an incense stick after finishing cleaning, and wrote: "Music, incense, clean kitchen. Happy days."

It showed that the kitchen is designed with a wooden panelled cobalt blue island and cupboards, with black flecked quartz worktops and handles, while there are black high-shine tiles on the walls, and stainless-steel appliances including a large range oven and microwave.

For seating, Dianne and Joe have a quilted brown leather stool. Dianne has also added a touch of colour with a canary yellow watering jug-style vase, holding a bunch of daffodils.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's kitchen

A previous post from the room showed that a select few cupboards are designed with glass fronts.

Dianne and Joe met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and previously shared a flat together in London, but this marks the first house that they have owned.

Shortly after moving in, Dianne announced the news with a picture of herself and Joe in the garden and wrote: "New adventures," along with a house emoji.

Dianne Buswell's home office

Since, the pair have unveiled a look at their beautiful home office, which has been designed with leaf-print wallpaper, a white wooden desk and a brown leather circular stool, matching the one in their kitchen.

Dianne and Joe's living room, meanwhile, is decorated with white and grey floral wallpaper, and flecked grey carpet. An open log fireplace is built into one wall with a stone insert on the floor, and Dianne and Joe have set house plants at either side, as well as a pink LED light reading 'Love'.

