Dianne Buswell's home office at new house with Joe Sugg is goals

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg moved into a new house together in February, and a new photo shared by Dianne gave fans a look at her beautiful office space.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram Stories with the photo, and captioned it: "Working on a little something something. Love my little work station."

Dianne Buswell's home office

It showed a room with black and green leaf-print wallpaper and wooden floor, while Dianne had added a white desk with a single drawer and wooden legs, and a brown leather circular stool. On her table, she keeps her laptop, a framed motivational quote reading 'Dreams don't work unless you do', two candles, a notebook, and a glass vase of daffodils.

Dianne and Joe, who met on the set of Strictly in 2018, previously shared a flat in London together, but this marks the first house that they have owned.

Dianne and Joe pictured in the garden of their new house

After moving in, Dianne announced the news with a photo of herself and Joe in the garden, and the caption: "New adventures," along with a house emoji.

Dianne and Joe's kitchen

Since, the pair have also shared glimpses of their kitchen, which is designed with forest green cupboards, and black and white high-shine backsplash panels. As for appliances, they have a large stainless steel range oven, and Dianna has added feminine touches in the form of a vase of flowers and a Yankee candle.

Their living room, meanwhile, has white and grey floral wallpaper, and flecked grey carpet. There is also an open log fireplace built into one wall with a white stone insert on the floor, house plants at either side, and a pink LED light reading 'Love'.

WATCH: Joe Sugg films inside beautiful new garden with Dianne Buswell

Dianne and Joe first moved in together in London in August 2019, and it's not known whether they have retained their property there as a second residence.

