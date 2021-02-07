Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg show off secluded garden paradise at their new home The Strictly Come Dancing stars have just bought their first house

Lovebirds Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg celebrated buying their first house on Wednesday.

They each posted photos to social media which showed the redhead in her boyfriend's arms in their new garden.

At the weekend, the pair showed off even more of their tranquil surroundings.

First, Joe posted a selfie to Instagram which showed Dianne in the background, attacking some large foliage with shears.

The former Strictly contestant jokingly captioned the image: "She’s warming up to have a crack at my lockdown hair tomorrow."

The YouTuber then shared videos to his Stories which gave fans a better look at the couple's garden – and it's lovely!

WATCH: Joe Sugg gives glimpse of lush garden in new home with Dianne Buswell

In the first clip, Joe zoomed in on a squirrel who was eating the food he'd left out for birds.

The 29-year-old tapped on the glass and shouted: "Oi, Steven! Get out of it!"

Joe and Dianne have just bought their first house

He captioned the video: "I don't care if it's snowing, Steven! Stop nicking the birds' nuts!"

Before he zoomed in on the squirrel, a long stretch of grass could be seen, with large trees to the left and a generously sized wooden deck in the foreground, through a set of French doors.

In another video, Joe panned his camera around the deck from a different angle, showing off lots of plants and even more trees – how nice!

The couple met when they were partnered on Strictly back in 2018 and started dating soon afterwards.

The couple met on Strictly back in 2018

Their fans have been rooting for them to get married ever since.

In December 2019, the couple spent Christmas in Australia with Dianne's family, and fans were convinced that they were about to announce some happy news.

Just ahead of Christmas Day, the pair dropped what seemed like a major hint to their fans on Instagram after posing in front of a sign which read: "Joseph Buswell."

Alongside the snapshot, Dianne wrote: "It's a sign – literally."

The pro dancer's followers were quick to speculate, with one writing in the comments section: "This must mean something."

