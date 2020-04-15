Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share glimpse inside their stylish living room – complete with foosball table

There's nothing better than seeing how the other half live. While it can bring on feelings of envy – we're only human – it's also a great source of inspiration. So, after seeing a glimpse inside Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg's living room, we're now inspired to buy a foosball table! The Strictly stars often share snippets inside their luxury London home and we have to admit, it's stunning.

The living room is filled with lots of natural light, opening up the space and giving it a nice airy feel. The spacious area has wooden floors and sliding doors opening onto their balcony. There's also a pair of chic grey curtains to match their grey sofa. Artwork adorns the crisp white walls and green plants bring a pop of colour to the room. There also appears to be a projector attached to the ceiling for some epic movie nights in. What's really eye-catching though is the foosball table (or football table, if you prefer). The table is covered in colourful stickers with a variety of motifs, from hearts to a birthday cake and there's even a NASA one.

Dianne and Joe have a colourful foosball table

White and grey appear to be a running theme throughout their home. When Joe first bought the apartment, he shared a photo of his new set of house keys, offering a glimpse at his contemporary open plan kitchen. The room has grey glossy cabinets and dark wooden flooring, with white worktops and built-in appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows appear to lead out to a garden/terrace and give the added benefit of filling the space with more natural light.

The kitchen and living room area is actually open plan with the garden/terrace appearing to wrap around the majority of the property. The 28-year-old has designed the space for entertaining, with the large sofas and his foosball table taking pride of place.

