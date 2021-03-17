Vanessa Bryant's epic walk-in closet at family home will blow your mind

Vanessa Bryant shares her home in Newport with her three young daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, following the sad death of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

The star rarely shares much of the family's home life, but since the pandemic began and they have been spending much of their time indoors, Vanessa has taken to making TikTok videos alongside her daughters for entertainment.

A recent clip featuring one-year-old Capri, nicknamed 'Koko-Bean' after her father Kobe Bean Bryant, was filmed inside of Vanessa's sneaker closet, and to say it's impressive would be an understatement.

The angle doesn't even reveal the entire space, but what fans can see is endless rows of exposed shelves, spanning the height of the floor to the ceiling, likely taking up the entire wall, and no doubt the other three in the room. There is not an inch of space available, with more pairs of sneakers than we can count.

Vanessa captioned the footage: "Show me you're from Cali without telling me you're from Cali challenge – Omg Koko's cute expressions get me. Capri is a 'sneaker head' like my Gigi xoxo Koko Bean."

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters on a recent ski trip

She went on to credit the audio, writing: "I know people are going to ask about the song – Still D.R.E. Ft. @snoopdogg (If you don’t know this song, we can't be friends) #CaliGirls."

Vanessa and Kobe previously owned a second home in Irvine, California, but according to the LA Times, Vanessa sold it in October 2020 for $2million, $5,000 over the asking price.

Records show that the couple first bought the property in 2013, and it is located just a few miles from Vanessa's main home in Newport, where she is currently living.

