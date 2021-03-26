Outrageous celebrity home features revealed: Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, more As well as Celine Dion's waterpark and Naomi Campbell's spaceship

Celebrity homes always blow our minds, but for some, it’s not just about lavish décor, it’s about features with the shock factor. Apparently money really is no object...

Celine Dion

Celine Dion's private water park

Pop icon Celine Dion sold her Jupiter Island home in 2017 for almost £30million. It featured a full-blown water park complete with slides, pool and spray fountains.

John Travolta

John Travolta poses in front of a jet outside of his home

A non-negotiable for John Travolta when buying his home was a jet runway, and he now has two. His property is part of the Jumbolair Aviation Estates, a residential airpark, where he has two runways leading directly to his front door.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates might be one of the most intelligent men in the world, but he also made space for a trampoline room in his house.

Miley Cyrus

At Miley Cyrus’ home in Tennessee is her very own mini golf-course. A must-have, of course.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's family and friends at her at-home bowling alley

Lady Gaga owns an £18million mansion in Malibu, and as well as a basketball court, wine cellar, horse stables and saltwater pool, she also has her very own bowling alley.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne’s former mansion in Miami has its very own indoor shark pool. Yes, really.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's puppies have their own two-storey home

Paris Hilton’s puppies don’t only have their own Instagram account, they have their own dog mansion. Paris reportedly spent £250,000 on building the doghouse and decking it out. Not much then.

Naomi Campbell

In the property that Naomi owns in Russia is her very own spaceship-inspired floor. Commissioned by her ex-boyfriend Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, it mimics the exact size and shape of a real-life spaceship.

50 Cent

In true 50 Cent style, the artist has his very own private nightclub, so you can always party like it’s your birthday.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey harvests avocadoes on her very own grove

Oprah’s mansion in California doesn’t only have its own horse farm, it has a two-acre avocado grove. No shortage there.

Jennifer Lopez

J Lo’s Bel Air bungalow comes complete with its very own outdoor amphitheater. Imagine the impromptu concerts she could give.

Johnny Depp

Six guest cottages, a bar, main house and restaurant form Johnny Depp’s very own mini village in St Tropez: Plan de la Tour. Standard.

