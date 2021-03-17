Kate Garraway's open-plan home is every family's dream – watch

Kate Garraway lives in north London with her two children Darcey and Billy, while her husband Derek Draper sadly remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

Good Morning Britain star Kate says the home has been a sanctuary for the family during Derek's illness, and has given fans a glimpse inside several areas since the pandemic began.

In February, she took to Instagram with a video filmed by 11-year-old Billy as he confessed he was "meant to be online schooling" but was actually "watching TV".

The clip showed their beautiful open-plan kitchen and living area, with a khaki green sofa, a wooden island with a white worktop in the kitchen, and white cupboards with silver handles. Two shelves of colourful mugs make for a homely touch to the space, as well as two warm lamps, and several vases of flowers. Besides chasing Kate around with a light sabre, Billy has also apparently been playing another game, as blue and orange balls are seen stuck to the ceiling.

Kate captioned the post: "Where have you got to with home schooling in your house? This is where we are! Think it was me that learnt a lesson here – don’t mess with an 11-year-old with a light sabre! So glad it's #Friday tomorrow, join us on @gmb from 6am for all the latest #covid news, #love in #lockdown with @joeyessex and a debate on #burntout parents! @benshephardofficial @charlottehawkins1."

Kate Garraway's kitchen

Kate previously shared a look at the kitchen as they celebrated Billy's 11th birthday in August 2020. It showed that the walls have white and blue tiles, while there is a double oven built into one cupboard, and wooden dining chairs lining the island.

The home also has a large garden, where the family have been spending lots of time since the pandemic started.

