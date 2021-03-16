Christie Brinkley fans stunned by pristine garden at $29.5million home Christe is living in The Hamptons

Christie Brinkley's $29.5million property in The Hamptons belongs on a postcard – and her recent post of its beautiful garden has received an outpouring of love from her followers!

The model posed with a box of homegrown vegetables underneath a swoon-worthy floral archway brimming with pretty roses, and the dreamy set-up deserves all of the admiration it got.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Lettuce Rejoice! Spring is just around the corner and hope is in the air! So don’t be radicchio, mask up, get vaccinated, and what the kale...let’s party!"

Her 679k followers were very impressed with her green-fingered efforts, flocking to the comments section to share their praise. One fan wrote: "Love the garden space," and another penned: "From one Californian girl to another, cheers to your beautiful garden."

A third was taken back by the size of her lettuce, writing: "Wow that lettuce is huge," along with a shocked face emoji.

Christine showed off her gardening skills

Someone did question the validity of the image though, stating: "Is this photo from last year? No one has flowers blooming yet."

Whether this is a throwback snap, or in fact Christie has defied the odds and has a garden that blooms all year round, we are still seriously impressed.

The model's stylish property has a vintage theme

Even in the winter months, Christie's backyard has been proven to be picture-perfect as she showed it off during a snow storm and the results were stunning.

Her New York estate is spread across 20 acres, with a working farm on site, and Christie likes to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Christe also has a jaw-dropping holiday home

Inside, her glorious home is just as amazing, with a retro theme throughout, featuring floral furniture and quirky artwork.

Sadly, Christie will be parting with her house one day soon though, as according to reports, it is currently on the market.

As well as her idyllic retreat in The Hamptons, the mother-of-three has a jaw-dropping Turks and Caicos property with unbelievable beachfront views.

