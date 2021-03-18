Inside Loose Women's Brenda Edwards' luxe home with daughter Tanisha The Loose Women star's daughter also moved her boyfriend in during the pandemic

Brenda Edwards lives in west London with her 26-year-old daughter Tanisha, and her boyfriend. The Loose Women star opened up about allowing Tanisha's boyfriend to join them during the pandemic and told the panel that she "doesn’t think she would have" agreed if it wasn’t for the current situation.

Nonetheless, the presenter has made it a beautiful home for the three to share, as seen in several photos shared by Brenda on social media, as well as virtual TV appearances. Take a look…

Brenda Edwards' living room

Brenda previously joined Loose Women from her living room. It's designed with white walls and grey furniture including a glass-front cupboard where Brenda stores books and CDs, and a TV unit in the middle of the space. She has several succulent plants in white vases in the room, matching white wooden window shutters.

A shot of Brenda at a different side of the living room revealed a light-up brown world map, mounted on the wall above the TV. She also has another tall house plant set in one corner.

This angle revealed that Brenda has an electric black piano positioned against one wall.

Brenda Edwards' kitchen

Brenda's kitchen is in keeping with the living room, with a white and grey colour scheme. There are white walls and cupboards, and grey horizontal tiles on the walls, while appliances include a stainless steel oven, hob and cooker hood.

Brenda Edwards' garden

During lockdown, Brenda appeared on the Loose Women panel from various spots in her garden. She took a selfie before going live, showing a grey fence, and a grey carved mirror mounted upon it.

Brenda also has a gorgeous trellis with green climber plants in her garden, as well as a patio area, where Brenda took this picture.

