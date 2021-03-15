Coleen Nolan's stunning dining room at home with children Ciara and Shane looks like a restaurant The Loose Women star revealed the space in full

Coleen Nolan often shares glimpses of her family home in Cheshire, and a new post on social media unveiled her dining area in its entirety.

The photo came in honour of her birthday, showing how her children had decorated the space, but celebrations aside, the space is impressive in its own right.

READ: Coleen Nolan's fans stunned by living room transformation - watch

Coleen Nolan's dining room on her birthday

It's furnished with a wooden table, a wooden bench with a quilted cushion on top, and a quilted grey seat positioned against the wall at the other side. There is a large clock mounted upon above, and hatches with wooden frames offer a look into the living room, just like you often find in traditional pubs, where one area leads to another.

SEE: Coleen Nolan debuts plush blue sofa at beautiful family home

Coleen used the caption to thank her family and friends for making her day so special: "So I came downstairs to this this morning… I can't tell you how emotional I felt reading all the cards on the balloons from family and friends! I loved my presents so much!

"More importantly, I love my kids @iamshanenolan @jakeroche @ciarafensome more than life itself! Thanks Cis for sorting it all out! And @maddiewahdan @maxxinnes and Georgia, I couldn't ask for better partners for my kids! I love you all! XX"

MORE: Coleen Nolan unveils glimpse at never-before-seen area inside new home

Coleen previously revealed her dining room at Christmas

Coleen's friends and fellow stars were also impressed by the efforts her loved ones had gone to, complete with notes hanging from balloons, and a gorgeous cake. This Morning host and fellow Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford commented: "How wonderful… They must quite like you! Happy birthday kiddo," while former Loose Women star Andrea McLean added: "Amazing! Happy birthday Col xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals how she moved house during lockdown

Coleen moved into her current house in Cheshire at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, during the first lockdown period, and she shares it with two of her three children: Ciara and Shane Jr.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.