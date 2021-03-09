Coleen Nolan debuts plush blue sofa inside private family home The Loose Women star lives in Cheshire with her two children

Coleen Nolan has revealed several glimpses of her living room on both social media and within appearances on Loose Women, but a new post showed that she has not one, but two of the sofas we have previously seen.

They are a Chesterfield button-back style in a bold cobalt blue shade, and Coleen has positioned one opposite the window of the lounge and another adjacent, as seen behind one of Coleen's boxer dogs, Becks.

READ: Coleen Nolan's fans stunned by living room transformation - watch

Coleen Nolan's sofa was seen in a photo of her dog

"Just having a debrief with Becks after LW today," Coleen captioned the post. "Don't think she's impressed!"

It came as part of Coleen's latest Instagram project named #CuppawithCol, whereby she shares daily updates with her fans.

MORE: Coleen Nolan unveils glimpse at never-before-seen area inside new home

Coleen previously revealed her sofa

Back in April last year, Coleen gave a closer look at the sofa in another snap of her dog and kittens. It showed that the sofas are dressed with matching blue cushions, while the room itself is decorated with cream carpet and walls, and there is an exposed brick fireplace, and a cream glass-front dresser set within one corner.

SEE: Coleen Nolan reveals glimpse inside beautiful garden at new home

Coleen joined Loose Women from her home

The very first time we saw a tiny peek of the sofa, though, was when Coleen appeared on Loose Women. She sat in the open-plan kitchen and dining room, while the sofa and living space is seen through a hatch with an oak frame.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals how she moved house during lockdown

Coleen moved into the house in Cheshire at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, during the first lockdown period, and she shares it with two of her three children Ciara and Shane Jr.

She opened up about how she managed to move so while adhering to social distancing guidelines on Loose Women: "It was really close as to whether we could or couldn't move," she explained. "It took three cars and a really small van. It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.