Coleen Nolan and daughter Ciara transform beautiful garden – see before and after The Loose Women star lives in Cheshire with her two children

Coleen Nolan has been giving fans daily updates on how she spends her time at home recently, and the latest revealed that she and her daughter Ciara had been overhauling an allotment area in the garden of their home.

She shared a photo on Instagram showing Ciara painting a picket fence white as she sat on a camping chair, while Coleen enjoyed a cup of tea from her Friends-inspired Central Perk mug. She captioned the post: "Looks like sitting down on the job is the way forward #CuppawithCol @ciarafensome."

Coleen Nolan's garden after painting

Coleen's son Shane also shares the home with Coleen and Ciara, and apparently the family had been debating which method of painting to employ.

"Been saying use a roller all week," Shane commented. "Nobody listens, would have had this done in a few hours with it."

Nonetheless, Coleen and Ciara had made serious progress, since Coleen shared a picture of the area before they had begun a few days prior.

Coleen Nolan's garden before painting

It showed that the fence was originally an aged natural wood colour, while the soil seen in both snaps looked much healthier in Coleen's more recent post.

When she first announced her plans to spruce up the garden, she joked about her pet cat Betty getting in the way and wrote: "Trying to clear all this today. However, Betty decided it was time for a #CuppawithCol. She's not wrong, I'm knackered!"

Loose Women star Coleen moved into her house in Cheshire at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, during the first lockdown period.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals the truth about moving during lockdown

She opened up about how she managed to do so while adhering to social distancing guidelines: "It was really close as to whether we could or couldn't move," she explained. "It took three cars and a really small van. It took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

